Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 316 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

