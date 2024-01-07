Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $675,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

