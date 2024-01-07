Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $789,000 Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UHT opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.16%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

