Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 4.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. 4,142,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,809,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

