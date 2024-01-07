Baxter Bros Inc. Has $13.90 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.98.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
