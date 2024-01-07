Bfsg LLC Buys 1,562 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

