Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $359,957.81 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.