Blossom Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,385 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

