Brian Grassadonia Sells 5,652 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

