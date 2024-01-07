Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

