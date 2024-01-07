Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

