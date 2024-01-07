Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,177 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

