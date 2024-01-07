Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,670 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

