Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

