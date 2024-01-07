Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

