Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 79,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

GLW opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

