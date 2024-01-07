Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after buying an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after buying an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after buying an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

