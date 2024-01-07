Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) EVP Sells $613,086.48 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) EVP Toby David sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $613,086.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Celsius Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,022,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417,825 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

