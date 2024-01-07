Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

