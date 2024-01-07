Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

