Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

