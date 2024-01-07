Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,437 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.77 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

