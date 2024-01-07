Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

