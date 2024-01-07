Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Up 5.2 %

CTLT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

