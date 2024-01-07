Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,789 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $8,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.