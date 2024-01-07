Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 75,784 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,379,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,784 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $279,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.