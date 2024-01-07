Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $31,783,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $30,500,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UHS opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.46. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

