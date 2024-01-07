Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 778,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

