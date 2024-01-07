Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

