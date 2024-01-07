Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,117 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,724. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

