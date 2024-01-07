Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 223,877 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 149.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

MRO opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

