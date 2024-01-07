Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.