Connolly Sarah T. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 778,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
