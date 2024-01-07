Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

