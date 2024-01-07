Denali Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

