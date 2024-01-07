Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

