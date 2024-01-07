Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

