F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.2 %

FFIV stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

