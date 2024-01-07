Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RACE opened at $334.93 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.46.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

