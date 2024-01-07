Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 222.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:FIS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

