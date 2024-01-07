First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 1,178 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 34,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 188,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

