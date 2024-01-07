First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

