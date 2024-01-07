Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.84.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

