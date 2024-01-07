Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 over the last ninety days. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

