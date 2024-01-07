Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

