GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

