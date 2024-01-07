Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

