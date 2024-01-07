Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

