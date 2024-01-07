HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

