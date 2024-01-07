Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEAK. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.